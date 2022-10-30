How Tom Brady Made Lamar Jackson ‘Mad’ Over NFL Offseason

Tom Brady’s brief retirement tour included a crowning of one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks.

When it seemed as though Brady was going to ride off into the sunset after an incredible 22-year run in the league, the legendary signal-caller hailed Lamar Jackosn as “next.” In a recent exclusive interview with Taylor Rooks, the Baltimore Ravens star was asked what he thought Brady sees in him to make such a significant declaration.

“I don’t know, I haven’t had a 1-on-1 conversation with him, like a sit-down, man-to-man conversation with him,” Jackson told Rooks. “I felt like he was just saying I’m next to be one of the GOATs, hopefully — Super Bowl-winning quarterback. That’s what I took from it. But he didn’t retire, so I was mad I posted it.”

Jackson certainly could not have been feeling mad when he left Raymond James Stadium on Thursday night. The fifth-year pro completed 71% of his passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 238 yards with a pair of touchdowns in the Ravens’ 27-22 primetime win. Jackson also ran for 43 yards as first-place Baltimore improved to 5-3 on the season.

Brady, on the other hand, probably was experiencing feelings of frustration and demoralization after the first game of Week 8. The Bucs now sit at 3-5 and they might not have enough time to turn things around and reach the playoffs.