How Tyreek Hill Expressed Confidence In Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater

Tyreek Hill is one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the game today, but he doesn’t need anyone to tell him that.

The Miami Dolphins ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa due to head and neck injuries this week, amid an investigation over whether concussion protocol was followed in Week 3 and heading into Week 4. Teddy Bridgewater has been named the starter for Week 5 against the New York Jets, and on paper, it’s a slight downgrade for Mike McDaniel’s offense.

When Bridgewater stepped in for Tagovailoa in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, he went 14-of-23 for 193 yards, along with one touchdown and one interception. Things will be different with a full week of a game plan to work with, and it doesn’t sound like Hill is too bothered about the quarterback change. ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques asked the All-Pro wide receiver about his confidence in Bridgewater, and he had a simple response.

“I’ll put up numbers with you,” Hill said as he reportedly looked Louis-Jacques dead in the eyes.

It’s a bold claim from the 28-year-old, but he did admit he chose to go to the Dolphins for reasons not having to do with who was throwing him the football, though he did praise Tagovailoa for his accuracy. But Hill has indeed put up numbers with Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes as the primary starter. His speed also remains unmatched, which will be a big test for a young Jets secondary highlighted by rookie Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.

Despite the loss, the Dolphins are still one of the better teams in the AFC with a 3-1 record, and the duo of Hill and Jaylen Waddle will continue to be a threat, even without Tagovailoa under center.