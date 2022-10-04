How Will Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Divide Assets Amid Divorce Reports?

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are headed towards a marriage split.

Page Six reported Tuesday how Brady and Bündchen had hired divorce lawyers amid rumors of marital troubles. It previously was reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife were living separately after an “epic fight” was rooted from Brady’s decision to end his retirement and return to the football field.

Now, they’re reportedly looking to divide their multimillion-dollar empire.

“They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be,” one source told Page Six.

Another source also told the outlet they are looking at dividing their assets, which reportedly includes a $26 million property portfolio. Their most recent property purchase, according to Page Six, was a $17 million home in Miami. The couple also owns a condo in the Tribeca area of New York City valued at $3.6 million along with a $5.7 million property in Montana, per Page Six. Bündchen’s favorite property, according to Page Six, is believed to be their vacation home in Costa Rica.

Brady has a net worth of $250 million while Bündchen has a $400 million fortune of her own, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The couple have a combine net worth of $650 million.

Brady and Bündchen married in 2009 and have two children together. Page Six shared the two would share custody in any separation.