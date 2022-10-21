In Three Starts, Linus Ullmark Has Emerged As Bruins’ No. 1 Goalie

Montgomery said during the preseason that “everyone would say ideally you have a No. 1 (goalie) by the time you get into the playoffs, and after the trade deadline” and that it was up to Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman to emerge ahead of the other.

Swayman has struggled in his first two starts and was pulled after two periods in the Bruins’ 7-5 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Much like Ullmark, we only have a small sample size and it’s too soon to tell if Swayman is going through a sophomore slump or just off to a slow start.

Still, the way Ullmark has played certainly has put him in conversation to be the No. 1 goalie. He’s 3-0-0 with a .938 save percentage and 2.06 goals-against average, while Swayman has posted an .816 save percentage in two starts.

Montgomery didn’t name a starter for Saturday’s matinee against the Minnesota Wild, but it might be wise for the Bruins to ride the hot goalie.

“It’s going to be hard to go away from him, but the things we have to consider are the 36 hours,” Montgomery told reporters. “He spent a lot of time in the crouch because, unfortunately, we defended more than we would’ve liked.”

The Wild are 1-3-0 and have had a rough start to their 2022-23 season, so putting Swayman in against a struggling team may be exactly what he needs to get back on track.

While it’s important to get points at the beginning of the season, it’s just as important to make sure Swayman doesn’t lose any confidence. He’s always been good about bouncing back and not getting in his head too much. There’s no reason to think that won’t be the case this season, too, and getting Swayman on the right track will be crucial for the Bruins’ success not just in the regular season, but the playoffs if they make it that far.

We’ve seen how crucial it is to have a reliable backup goalie so the starter can get adequate rest ahead of the playoffs. Tuukka Rask often was overused in the regular season due to his reliability and the Bruins’ need for points, but when Jaroslav Halak came along, Rask didn’t have to shoulder a majority of the games.