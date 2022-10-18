Is It Time To Adjust Expectations For Celtics’ Robert Williams This Season?

Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams III is a huge human being with a growing history of knee problems. This is unlikely to change anytime soon.

The Celtics open their 2022-23 campaign Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. The defending Eastern Conference champions again have title aspirations after coming up just short in the NBA Finals last season. They will have to do so without Williams, who is recovering from another knee issue.

The Celtics, of course, couldn’t quite conquer the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, and that was despite the fact Williams rushed back from knee surgery. It was a valiant effort for him to sacrifice future health to chase a title. It just didn’t work out.

It’s hard to say just how much of an impact those efforts had on the latest setback which came as Williams prepared for the new season. A new report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, however, seems to indicate the Celtics will have to be patient with Williams in his rehab.

Williams, according to Charania, received a platelet-rich plasma injection earlier this week in that surgically repaired knee. The hope is the PRP injection will promote healing and recovery.

Williams got his knee scoped last month, and the team announced he’d miss eight to 12 weeks. Assuming 12 weeks was the worst-case scenario in that timeline, 12 weeks would be right around Christmas. Even that might be optimistic, according to Charania, who cautioned against the idea of a relatively early return.

“He’s going to return at some point during the second half of the season,” Charnia said on FanDuel TV on Tuesday. “I’m told his hope is sometime in December or January, but it could be later than that. The Celtics are going to be very cautious.”