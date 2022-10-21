Jakobi Meyers Opens Up About N’Keal Harry Ahead of Patriots-Bears

“I’m excited to see my guy,” Meyers said after Thursday’s practice. “It’s been a minute. We ain’t talked in a minute. I’ll be happy to see him. Definitely.”

Life in Foxboro can be tough for rookies. Enduring the challenges of starting an NFL career with the Patriots is something Meyers and Harry both can relate to.

“We just went through the dog days together,” Meyers said. “It’s hard to come in and be young here and earn everybody’s trust. We stuck it out, we came in here together. It was a bunch of us, not just me and him, but a bunch of guys who came in every day and pushed each other to be better.”

Meyers recently appeared on a former NC State teammate’s Twitch stream, during which he revealed the immense impact that Cam Newton had on his career during the 2020 season.

“Not too many people know this, man, but Cam really kinda saved my career,” Meyers said. ” … When Cam first got there — that was my second year in the league, and it was still at a point, when the season first started, I wasn’t playing. They would take me to games, they would sit me. So, I wouldn’t even sit on the sideline. I would up in the box — a healthy scratch. And that’s really not the best thing to be in the NFL. …

“Probably like the sixth or seventh game of the season, my mood had completely changed. I wasn’t talking. I had headphones on every day in the building. I was really going through it. (Newton) just came to me and was like, ‘I can see it, man, I can see it. You’re a good player but you’re just in your own head right now. Just keep going, know what I mean? When your number’s called, you’ll be all right.’ But I was down. He came and … really lifted me up. And then I finally got my chance, he was giving me the ball. He was feeding me. Stayed positive. Whenever he went training, he’d take me with him.”

Publicly, Newton also was one of Harry’s top supporters. He nicknamed the embattled receiver “Doughboy” and always praised Harry for his work on the practice field.

But was Newton as supportive of Harry behind the scenes as he was of Meyers?