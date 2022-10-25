Jakobi Meyers Sounds Off Against ‘Treatment’ Of Mac Jones In QB’s Return

FOXBORO, Mass. — Jakobi Meyers did not expect Mac Jones to be pulled from Monday night’s New England Patriots game as quickly as he was.

Speaking with reporters after the Patriots’ 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, Meyers was asked whether he was surprised to see rookie Bailey Zappe replace Jones at quarterback early in the second quarter.

“Yeah,” New England’s No. 1 receiver replied. “But that’s the NFL for you. It’s a fast-changing business.”

Meyers then offered some eye-opening comments when asked about how he and his fellow skill players adjusted to the midgame QB change.

“Not even as a football player, it’s tough as a man to see somebody who worked so hard get that kind of treatment,” he said. “But at the end of the day, we’re all trying to feed our families, so we’ve got to go out there and make plays for whoever’s throwing it.”

Meyers later clarified to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan that he wasn’t referring directly to New England’s coaching staff.