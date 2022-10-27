Jakobi Meyers Trade? Patriots Reportedly Getting Calls On Receiver

Most Patriots fans probably can wrap their minds around a trade involving Kendrick Bourne or Nelson Agholor, both of whom recently have popped up in rumors. The two receivers are talented but clearly have fallen out of favor in New England.

But a Jakobi Meyers trade?

It probably won’t happen, but other NFL teams apparently have been calling the Patriots about their top receiver, NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry reported Wednesday morning. In fact, teams are calling about all of New England’s non-rookie wideouts.

“Trade deadline coming Nov. 1,” Perry tweeted. “I’m told the Patriots have received calls on all their veteran WRs: Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne. Agholor may be most likely to go, but contract (portion of his $9M base would go with him) could complicate things.”

Despite missing two games due to a knee injury, Meyers currently leads the Patriots in both receptions (26) and receiving yards (355). He without question is Mac Jones’ most trusted target, and also has shown promising chemistry with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe — with their 30-yard touchdown connection against the Chicago Bears serving as the latest example.

So, why would New England move Meyers, if it even is considering such a deal?

Meyers, 25, will be a free agent this offseason after playing this campaign on a one-year restricted free-agent tender. He’s a very good player, but he could price himself out of Foxboro if he continues playing at his current level. Still, given what kind of message a Meyers trade could send to the locker room, it’s hard to imagine the Patriots parting with a homegrown talent whom players believe is an “honor” to play with.