Jalen Mills Has Relatable Take About Patriots’ Red Throwback Uniforms

Many Patriots fans wish the team would find a way to make their iconic red/white throwback uniforms a weekly staple.

Jalen Mills agrees.

Last Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions offered a clear reminder that New England’s red throwbacks are considerably better to look at than the primary color scheme. The game marked the first time the Patriots wore the classic uniforms since 2012.

During a Friday afternoon appearance on WEEI’s “Gresh & Keefe” show, Mills offered a take that most Patriots fans probably can relate to.

“I wish we’d wear those all year-round, man,” the 28-year-old cornerback said. “Those red (jerseys) with the white helmets, man, they’re special. It’s a different feel, for sure. I wish those were our regular home jerseys.”

New England thus far hasn’t offered any indication it’s considering a logo/color scheme switch in the near future. However, that could change given the warm reception to last weekend’s throwback day. Money talks, after all.