Jamie Collins’ Return Underscores Big Issue For Patriots’ Defense

The New England Patriots took a controversial approach at the linebacker position this offseason. So far, that plan has not panned out.

After looking old and slow at the second level late last season, the Patriots jettisoned Super Bowl winners Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins and replaced them with a younger group headlined by Raekwon McMillan, Mack Wilson and Cameron McGrone.

McMillan and McGrone were internal options coming off injuries. Wilson was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Chase Winovich. In one of the offseason’s biggest surprises, the Patriots opted to neither sign a starting-caliber linebacker in free agency nor select one with any of their 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. They also did not take fliers on any undrafted ‘backers.

“I think we’ve got a lot of names there and a lot of experience, and mix in some youth,” director of player personnel Matt Groh said after the Patriots passed on the likes of Utah’s Devin Lloyd and Georgia’s Quay Walker on draft night. “So I think it’s a good group.”

Four weeks into the regular season, that has not looked like an accurate assessment.

McMillan was a Week 1 starter in his return from a torn ACL, but he lost that spot to Wilson in Week 2, his snap rate quickly dropping from 70% to 20%. After missing a game with a thumb injury, he returned to action in Sunday’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers but only played on special teams.

Wilson created a turnover with an athletic pass breakup in the Patriots’ lone win of the season (Week 2 over Pittsburgh). But he badly struggled against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens’ diverse rushing attack the following week and then was essentially benched early in the Green Bay game, hardly seeing the field on defense after being flagged for a facemask on an explosive first-quarter carry by Aaron Jones. Wilson started but played just 10 defensive snaps, ceding most of his playing time to Jahlani Tavai (55 snaps, up from a previous season high of 19).