Jaylen Brown Doesn’t Condone ‘Hurt,’ Stays With Kanye West’s Donda Sports

Jaylen Brown long has been one to stand up for what he believes in and never is afraid to be a voice for the voiceless.

But despite all the turmoil surrounding Ye, formally known as Kanye West, Brown is sticking with Donda Sports — the marketing agency the Boston Celtics guard has been with since May.

West has made several antisemitic comments over the course of the last few weeks. He’s been dropped by Adidas, had his episode of “The Shop” canceled and a new documentary — which is complete — was dropped by film and TV studio MCR. Even though West initially apologized for a tweet attacking Jewish people, but said he had no regrets for making the comments. He also has gone to double and triple down on his antisemitism in several interviews.

While Brown is not represented by Donda Sports when it comes to his NBA career, he still is going to remain with the organization.

“A lot of time goes into creating an entity or organization,” Brown told The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. “The reason why I signed with Donda Sports, it represented education, it represented activism, disruption, it represented single-parent households, and a lot more people are involved in something like that. A lot of people that I work with, work with their families, build love and respect for, spending time in the summer. A lot of people involved. That’s what the organization from my vantage point from Donda Sports represented.”

Brown said he doesn’t condone hurt and wants to continue to “uplift” his community.

“First, I don’t condone any hurt, harm, or danger toward any group of people or individuals whatsoever,” Brown told The Globe. “I’ve been a member of my community, trying to uplift my community, and I’m going to continue to do that.”