Jaylen Brown Pokes Fun At Donovan Mitchell After Posterizing Cavs Star

Lost in the shuffle of another abysmal defensive performance from the Boston Celtics on Friday night was a highlight-reel play from Jaylen Brown.

Just over two minutes into overtime against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brown stole a Donovan Mitchell pass intended for Caris LeVert to set up a two-on-one opportunity with Marcus Smart. Brown fed the ball to Smart with Mitchell racing back into the paint before Smart passed it right back to Brown.

That cleared the 25-year-old star for takeoff even with Mitchell slightly in his way of the hoop. It didn’t hinder Brown, though, as he threw down an emphatic slam dunk over Mitchell while getting fouled.

JAYLEN BROWN THROWS IT DOWN pic.twitter.com/S1lmNHRahd — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 29, 2022

While the Cavaliers went on to close out the Celtics to earn a 132-123 win at TD Garden, Brown laughed off the loss by poking fun at Mitchell, who he is good friends with, on social media on Saturday.

The Celtics guard tweeted out a photo of his posterizing dunk on Mitchell, captioning it with, “I’m definitely getting this framed bro @spidadmitchell.”

Mitchell posted a response to the tweet as his relationship with Brown makes this more of a light-hearted social media moment than any sort of feud. Mitchell probably had a laugh about it, made easier since he led the way to a win over Brown’s Celtics with 41 points.