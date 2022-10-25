Jaylen Brown Terminates Association With Kanye West’s Donda Sports

After initially deciding to stay with Donda Sports, Jaylen Brown announced he will be terminating his association with Ye’s, formerly known as Kanye West’s, marketing agency.

The Boston Celtics guard made the announcement through a statement released on his Twitter. The move came minutes after Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald made a similar decision through his own Twitter statement.

West has made several anti-Semitic comments over the past few weeks. He’s been dropped by Adidas, had his episode of “The Shop” canceled and a new completed documentary was dropped by film and TV studio MCR. West initially apologized for a tweet attacking Jewish people but said he had no regrets for making the comments. He also has gone to double and triple down on his antisemitism in several interviews.

Brown denounced West’s comments in an interview with The Boston Globe, and while he is not represented by Donda Sports, who he signed with in May, he chose to remain associated with the agency, until Tuesday.

“In the past 24 hours, I’ve been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions,” Brown’s statement read. “For that, I apologize. And in this, I seek to be as clear as possible. I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.

“In light of that, after sharing in conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values. And, for that reason, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports.”

Brown concluded his statement saying he will continue to support those he built close bonds and relationships with at Donda Academy.