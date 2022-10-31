Jayson Tatum Has Hilarious Reaction To Grant Williams’ Halloween Costume

Grant Williams just wants to have fun, but his Celtics teammates seemingly want none of his shenanigans.

Williams, who has been spending the better part of the last year trying to convince people to call him Batman, decided to give a visual representation of his desired nickname when Boston took on the Washington Wizards on Sunday night at TD Garden. The fourth-year forward dressed up as the Caped Crusader on the night before Halloween.

Not only did Williams show up in full Batman garb, he actually played basketball, scoring 10 points off the bench in 25 minutes. The 23-year-old also performed(?) his postgame press conference in the role of The Dark Knight.

Live from Gotham pic.twitter.com/8skgmZd4M2 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) October 31, 2022

While those on Celtics Twitter enjoyed the bit, Jayson Tatum, one of those trying to put the kibosh on the Batman nickname, didn’t sound too amused by the act. In the video posted above, Tatum can be heard asking Williams a NSFW question.

“Yo, what the (expletive) is you doing?” Tatum asked.