Jeremy Swayman made some big saves for the Boston Bruins in his season debut.

Boston defeated the Arizona Coyotes by a score of 6-3, winning their home opener and moving to 2-0-0 on the season.

Swayman made 21 saves in the effort as his performance in the second period came in clutch as Arizona had found some momentum following the powerplay goal by Clayton Keller.

For more, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.