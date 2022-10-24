Jets Dealt Another Major Injury Before Week 8 Game Vs. Patriots

Jets head coach Robert Saleh revealed Monday two of New York’s best offensive players will not return this season, a major disappointment for a team which has put together one of its best starts in recent memory.

Jets rookie running back Breece Hall is confirmed to have suffered a torn ACL while versatile offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker also is out for the season after suffering a triceps injury that will require surgery. Vera-Tucker had played right guard and both tackle positions well for the Jets while Hall rushed for 463 yards and four touchdowns in seven games during his debut season.

The two players, who both were injured in Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos, were selected in the first round in consecutive NFL drafts.

It serves as a massive hit to a Jets team which started the season 5-2 and currently sits in second place in the AFC East behind only the Buffalo Bills. The Jets would be in the postseason if the playoffs started after Week 7, a stunning development in its own right.

New York now will get ready for a crucial Week 8 divisional game against the New England Patriots, who enter their Week 7 game on “Monday Night Football” at .500 on the season.