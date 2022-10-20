Jets’ Elijah Moore Reportedly Requests Trade After Missing Practice

Even when things are going great for the New York Jets, there always seems to be something to bring them back down to earth.

Despite getting off to a 4-2 start, the Jets have had an underlying issue all season long when it comes to the usage of their young wide receivers. Denzel Mims, Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson were all drafted within the first two rounds of the last three drafts, and on Thursday, Moore reportedly became the second of those three to request a trade.

“Sources: Jets (wide receiver) Elijah Moore, frustrated with his role and usage, has asked for a trade. The team has no plans at all to trade him,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Thursday. “The former second rounder was targeted once in the win over the Packers, but the play was negated by a penalty.”

The reported trade request comes on the same day that Moore missed practice, for what Jets head coach Robert Saleh deemed to be personal reasons due to a family issue. Before the team did practice, Moore sent two tweets. First, the 22-year-old tweeted, “Love my teammates!” The second tweet, which has since been deleted, read, “God I need direction.”

Moore, a 2021 second-round pick, was solid as a rookie, posting a 43-catch, 538-yard, five-touchdown season. This season, he has been a nonfactor. He has only 16 receptions and no touchdowns. Shortly following New York’s upset win over the Packers, Moore tweeted about not being targeted, saying, “If I say what I really wanna say … I’ll be the selfish guy… we winning. Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Bitter sweet for me em but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet Just know I don’t understand either.”

This comes just weeks after Mims, a second-round pick in 2020, requested a trade from the Jets that would ultimately fall to the wayside. Rich Cimini of ESPN reported Moore’s behavior “didn’t sit well” with the Jets, so with the reported trade request, it’s easy to see a path where Mims becomes active for the first time this season in New York’s matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.