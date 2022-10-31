Jets Not Considering QB Change After Dreadful Zach Wilson Game

The New York Jets aren’t reevaluating the quarterback position after Zach Wilson’s three-interception showing against the New England Patriots

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday that he did not consider benching Wilson during Sunday’s 22-17 loss to the Patriots at MetLife Stadium, and that he has no plans to do so in the future. Saleh said Wilson will remain New York’s starting QB for the rest of the season unless he suffers an injury.

Wilson threw for a career-high 355 yards Sunday but ruined his team’s chances with three unconscionable interceptions, including two to Patriots safety Devin McCourty in the second half. All three came while Wilson was under pressure, and none were close to being caught by Jets receivers.

Saleh said he saw “a lot of good things” from Wilson in the game but called the turnovers “back-breaking.”

“Which he recognizes,” he added.

Saleh also said Wilson is “a big part” of why the Jets are 5-3 and currently inside the AFC playoff picture. New York has won four of Wilson’s five starts this season, though he did not throw a touchdown pass in three of those. The No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft ranks 34th among qualified QBs this season in completion percentage, passer rating and expected points added per play.