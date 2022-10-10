Jets Player Calls Out Tyreek Hill For ‘Disrespectful’ Comments

NESN Logo Sign In

Tyreek Hill was served a hearty slice of humble pie by the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

The Week 5 matchup between AFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium featured the two finalists in the Hill sweepstakes back in the offseason. The superstar speedster ultimately opted for a trade to the Miami Dolphins and proceeded to troll the Jets when asked about his interest in taking his talents to the Meadowlands.

Not only did Gang Green flatten the Fins, but Hill was personally embarrassed when he tried to slow down Quinnen Williams after the 300-pound New York defensive tackle scooped up a fumble. Judging from postgame comments made by Jets D-end John Franklin-Myers, it sounds like many inside New York’s locker room found satisfaction in Hill’s rough day at the office.

“We just played with a chip on our shoulder after that whole, ‘Jets, who?’ thing,” Franklin-Myers told reporters, per ESPN. “I think that rubbed everybody the wrong way.”

“That fired me up. I don’t get fired up about a lot of stuff and I don’t care about people talking, but that’s disrespectful and I don’t like disrespect. You shouldn’t do that no matter who you are.”

To make matters worse for Hill, he sustained a foot injury in the Dolphins’ second consecutive loss and was removed from the game. However, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel is “very optimistic” about Hill quickly recovering and the wideout himself told reporters he “felt good” after the Jets’ 40-17 win.

The Dolphins probably shouldn’t be feeling good about their Week 6 prospects, though. Miami might be forced to roll with its third-string quarterback for Sunday’s tilt against the 4-1 Minnesota Vikings in South Beach.