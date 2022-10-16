Jets Rookie Executes Veteran Troll Job Following Win Over Packers

When you’re as good as New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner is just six games into your career, you can get away with trolling the Green Bay Packers in a very public way.

Gardner helped lead the Jets to a dominant 27-10 victory over the Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field, thoroughly embarrassing a Green Bay team who was heavily favored heading into the matchup. The rookie pitched in three tackles and a couple of pass deflections in the win, but perhaps his most impressive contribution came after the final whistle.

Headed off the field in Green Bay, Gardner found himself one of the cheesehead’s that Packers fans have made famous. Naturally, he decided to put it on and play up to the crowd.

As you could imagine, the rookie’s antics didn’t sit too well with members of the Packers, as wide receiver Allen Lazard made his way over to Gardner in the tunnel and knocked the hat off his head.

#Jets CB Sauce Gardner wearing a cheesehead as he leaves the field, until a #Packers player (looked like Allen Lazard) knocked it off his head.



Big win for the Baby Jets at Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/YX1QXMbzKZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2022

Lazard didn’t seem too upset following the interaction, claiming there was no beef between he and the Jets rookie.