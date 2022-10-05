Jim Montgomery Explains Why Bruins Waived Oskar Steen

NESN Logo Sign In

Oskar Steen came into training camp and preseason with a lot to prove in order to get a shot at the Bruins’ Opening Night roster.

But Jim Montgomery and company felt they needed to see more from the young forward.

Boston placed Steen on waivers Tuesday afternoon. It wouldn’t have been surprising to see a team take a chance on him, but it’s likely the second year on Steen’s two-year, one-way deal might have kept teams away.

Steen came into training camp fighting with Marc McLaughlin, Trent Frederic, Chris Wagner among others for a spot on the bottom six. He didn’t exactly impress nor do enough to beat out the other fourth-line candidates when he was presented with an opportunity. He did go unclaimed so Steen indeed will report Providence.

Steen hasn’t been the only one to not show his true potential throughout preseason, though. But at the end of the day, Montgomery didn’t mince words about why Steen was the odd-man-out.

“I just think that other players outplayed him in camp so far and that was the determining factor,” he told reporters Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena.

This by no means is an indicator that Steen won’t see time in the NHL this year. With Brad Marchand sidelined to begin the season and Taylor Hall nursing an injury, he could be one of the first call-ups, especially if some of the younger players struggle.