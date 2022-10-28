Jim Montgomery Gives Update On Status Of Injured David Krejci

The Bruins still aren’t in the clear yet when it comes to the seriousness of David Krejci’s injury, which will most certainly have Boston fans holding their breath.

Krejci exited early from Thursday’s 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings in the second period after taking a high stick from Michael Rasmussen to the top of the helmet. Krejci did not travel with the Bruins for their road tilt Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the NHL Department of Player Safety handed down a suspension to Rasmussen for the incident.

Prior to the matchup with the Blue Jackets, first-year Bruins coach Jim Montgomery offered a brief update on the star Boston center.

“Right now it’s day-to-day,” Montgomery told reporters, as seen in team-provided video. “We’re going to have more information tomorrow once we get imaging on him.”

Krejci, who returned to the Bruins this season after playing in his native Czech Republic last year, has steadied Boston’s second line and tallied two goals and six assists for eight points in eight games.

Montgomery is electing to go with Pavel Zacha in place of the injured Krejci and he will be flanked by Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak against Columbus.

“Well every time you miss a veteran player that knows how to manage games and win games,” Montgomery said. “It’s a different challenge for our group. We’re going to have Pavel Zacha in the two-hole. It’s a great opportunity for him to show why we were so excited when we picked him up as a possible center of the future.”