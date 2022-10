Johnny Gaudreau has made an immediate impact leading the Columbus Blue Jackets.

And the Boston Bruins will see Gaudreau and the Blue Jackets for a road matchup on Friday night.

Gaudreau has five goals and three assists to kick off his Blue Jackets career after signing a big contract in the offseason.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.