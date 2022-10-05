Jonnu Smith Injury: Patriots Tight End ‘Week To Week’ With Ankle Sprain

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots could be shorthanded at tight end in the coming weeks.

Jonnu Smith, who left Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury and did not return, was diagnosed with a low ankle sprain and is considered “week to week,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

“That indicates he may miss some time,” Rapoport tweeted.

#Patriots TE Jonnu Smith, who has had tests done on his injured ankle over the last few days, was diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain, source said, and he is described as week-to-week. That indicates he may miss some time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2022

The Patriots have carried just two official tight ends on their 53-man roster this season (Smith and Hunter Henry), plus blocking-focused receiver/tight end hybrid Lil’Jordan Humphrey. If Smith cannot play this week against the Detroit Lions, New England could elevate Matt Sokol from its practice squad for additional depth.

Sokol, a former Lion who played under Matt Patricia in Detroit, was in training camp with the Patriots and landed on the P-squad after being released during final roster cuts. The Patriots also have tight end Scotty Washington on their practice squad.

Smith, a major disappointment in his first Patriots season, has seven catches on 11 targets for 58 yards through four games. Henry has five catches on nine targets for 41 yards. Neither has caught a touchdown pass.