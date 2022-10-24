Jubilant Pedro Martinez Trolls Yankees After Astros’ ALCS Sweep

The New York Yankees have been eliminated from the playoffs, and Red Sox Nation, including Pedro Martinez, is ready to celebrate.

The Bronx Bombers’ World Series drought officially extended to 13 years Sunday night when the Houston Astros swept New York out of the American League Championship Series. Houston will move on to the World Series for the fourth time in six years, while the Yankees get what could be a franchise-altering offseason started.

The Yankees probably are pretty sick of seeing Houston in the postseason. The Astros have now eliminated the Yankees from the playoffs four times since 2015, three of those coming in the ALCS.

Late Sunday night, after the Astros put the finishing touches on their sweep in Yankee Stadium, a jubilant Martinez, with a massive grin on his face, used the TBS postgame show to troll his longtime rivals.

“I have one question for all of New York. New York, who’s your daddy now?” a smiling Martinez asked, as seen in a video shared on Twitter. “I just wanna know, and I want an answer now. New York, who’s your daddy? Should I say the Astros? It’s not Big Papi (David Ortiz), it’s not me. Who’s your daddy? I want to ask New York.”

Martinez, of course, has an extensive relationship with the Yankees and their fans. His historic run as the ace of the Red Sox included many ups and downs, most notably Boston’s historic comeback in the 2004 ALCS, when the whole “Who’s your daddy?” thing originated. Martinez also pitched for the Mets as a crosstown rival and ended his career on the wrong end of the Yankees’ last World Series win, when New York won both games Martinez started for Philadelphia.

With the loss, the Yankees failed to join the 2004 Red Sox as the only team in MLB history to erase a 3-0 series deficit. New York did, however, try to summon those curse-breaking Red Sox by watching highlights from that fall, and Ortiz even made a virtual appearance in manager Aaron Boone’s office.