Julian Edelman Makes Request Of Patriots Before Week 5 Lions Game

Like so many other members of the Foxboro Faithful, Julian Edelman will feel a sense of nostalgia when he watches the Patriots battle the Lions on Sunday afternoon.

New England’s Week 5 matchup with Detroit at Gillette Stadium will mark the return of the Patriots’ uber-popular red throwback uniforms. Bill Belichick’s team hasn’t sported the Pat Patriot threads since 2012, as the NFL’s now-defunct one-helmet rule took the Steve Grogran-era jersey out of rotation.

Edelman only was in the fourth season of his 12-year tenure with the Patriots the last time New England took the field in red. In hopes of bringing back fond memories and enhancing the celebration of the jersey revival, the three-time Super Bowl champion made a request of his former team via Instagram on Thursday.

“Feeling left out, @patriots mind sending me one for Sunday? #Throwbacks,” Edelman captioned the post.

The Patriots will need to make a custom No. 11 jersey for Edelman if they fulfill the retired wide receiver’s request. That number now is occupied by rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton, who is eligible to make his NFL debut Sunday after starting the season on injured reserve.

The Lions and the Patriots, who both currently own 1-3 records on the season, are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.