Justin Verlander Makes Postseason History In Astros-Yankees ALCS Game 1

Justin Verlander just keeps getting better with age.

The Astros ace struck out 11 batters through six innings of Houston’s 4-2 Game 1 win over the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night.

Not only did the Astros jump out to a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, but the 39-year-old Verlander also put himself in the history books. The 11 strikeouts brought his postseason total to 219 and Verlander now stands alone with the most K’s in postseason history. Verlander also became the second-oldest pitcher to appear in eight postseason games and have at least 10 strikeouts in each one, according to MLB.com’s Sarah Lang.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw previously held the record with 213.

Even though Verlander’s pitch count hit 50 in the third inning, he settled down and turned in a performance that only furthered his Hall of Fame case.

“As the game is going along, you just gain more confidence as you start making better pitches,” Verlander told reporters after the win, per MLB.com. “Once I started being able to execute my pitches the way I wanted, I feel like my confidence just kind of built upon that.”