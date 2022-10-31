Kendrick Bourne Praises Mac Jones For Rebounding From ‘What Happened’ Vs. Bears

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mac Jones had a weird week, to put it mildly.

The Patriots quarterback was booed off his own field Monday by Patriots fans clamoring for Bailey Zappe to be crowned as the starter. Days’ worth of speculation and hard questions followed, despite Bill Belichick on Thursday confirming Jones would start in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Behind the scenes, it sounds as if Jones was taking everything personally. Receiver Jakobi Meyers on Friday said the always-intense Jones was even more locked in than usual.

And while Jones wasn’t great in New York, he was good enough in the Patriots’ season-saving 22-17 win over the Jets. The sophomore signal-caller threw one pick and could’ve thrown a couple more, but he also stood tall amid relentless pressure and completed 24 of 35 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown.

“He looked ready to go, man” receiver Kendrick Bourne told NESN.com inside the Patriots locker room. “Obviously, we all know what happened last week and stuff like that. But he’s always ready.

“In football, you never know what’s gonna happen and you always gotta be ready for your opportunity. That’s what played out. Just was locked in on his playbook and his play calls and played a great game.”

Last week, Jones returned from his three-game injury absence but only played three series in blowout loss to the Chicago Bears. After throwing an interception to end New England’s third drive, Jones was pulled for Zappe and never returned to the field.