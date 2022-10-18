Kendrick Bourne Rumors: Patriots Getting Trade Calls For Wideout

We’re two weeks out from the NFL trade deadline, and one New England Patriots receiver reportedly is generating substantial interest.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday reported “multiple teams” have called the Patriots to inquire about Kendrick Bourne, who’s slid down the depth chart this season after a productive 2021 campaign.

“The Patriots have been inclined to keep him,” Fowler wrote, “but teams have a few weeks to change their minds.”

Fowler also reported Bourne “would welcome a change in uniform due to declining opportunities.” The 27-year-old has been targeted just 14 times through six games despite delivering first downs on 10 of his 12 touches (10 catches, two carries).

Bourne’s playing time has steadily increased in recent weeks, but he still ranks fifth among New England wideouts in snaps played behind DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Lil’Jordan Humphrey despite Meyers and Agholor both missing games. An early toe injury limited Bourne to just four snaps in Sunday’s 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns and could impact both his future availability and his trade prospects.

Agholor also is “a name that comes up in discussions across the league,” per Fowler’s report. He’s on pace to surpass his lackluster 2021 numbers (14 catches, 225 yards, one touchdown through five appearances) but has struggled with ball security (two lost fumbles, one drop that resulted in an interception) and sat out Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.

Bourne is carrying an affordable $3.5 million salary and has one year remaining on his contract. Agholor is pricier ($9 million salary) and is set to hit free agency in March.