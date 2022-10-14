Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce Disagree On Stephen Curry’s All-Time Ranking

Stephen Curry appeared to solidify his legacy after guiding the Warriors to their seventh NBA title in franchise history, but the debate continues to linger.

Golden State took down the Boston Celtics in six games in the 2022 NBA Finals. The title victory put Curry at four championships. And the Warriors have won four NBA titles in seven years, putting the Dubs up for debate as one of the greatest dynasties in league history.

That success also has vaulted Curry into conversations as one of the 10 best players off all time. The case seems to be simple: The 34-year-old has the titles, he is the all-time leader in 3-pointers, and he has been named to eight All-Star games and eight All-NBA teams. Curry will jump into the top 50 in all-time scoring during the 2022-23 season.

But there was some dispute Wednesday between Celtics legends Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett on “All The Smoke” with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

“Hell yeah,” Garnett said when asked if Curry is a top 10 player of all time. “Listen, I heard Wilt Chamberlain say this to Michael Jordan… “

“I don’t have him top 10 right now,” Pierce said, chiming in.

“You tripping,” Garnett said as he sat up on his chair. “The man changed the game from where you shoot the ball from, that’s first. Secondly, he does it on a consistent basis. Every guard that’s under (expletive) six foot thinks they’re Steph Curry and can shoot the ball.”