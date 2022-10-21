Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury Downplay Sideline Argument

Things appeared to get heated between Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury in the second quarter of the Arizona Cardinals’ “Thursday Night Football” Week 7 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Cameras caught the quarterback and head coach having a colorful exchange after a timeout was called on first-and-goal with the play clock ticking away. Murray appeared to tell Kingsbury to “calm the (expletive) down” before Kingsbury started chirping back. DeAndre Hopkins played mediator and got between the two before it escalated further.

The Cardinals scored on the play and ultimately won in primetime.

After the game, both Murray and Kingsbury downplayed the incident.

“He’s real animated over there on the sideline sometimes,” Murray told reporters, per The Athletic’s Doug Haller. “It’s … ‘Calm down, we’re good. We’re going to make it right.’ We ended up scoring, so that was good, but that’s all I was saying. Just chill out.”

“Yeah, I mean, it’s good,” Kingsbury told reporters. “I think we’re working through as an offense where we want to be and what we want to do, and you have competitors that have a level of intensity like that, I think it will keep pushing us forward.”

The Cardinals’ defense hasn’t been at its best this season, so it’s easy to understand if frustrations boiled over in a crucial moment.