Lamar Jackson At Running Back? QB Explains Brief Position Change

Lamar Jackson is well on his way to becoming the most prolific rushing quarterback in NFL history, but Sunday presented an opportunity for the Ravens QB to try his hand at gaining some yards in a different way.

Facing a fourth-and-1 early in the fourth quarter, nursing a one-score lead, the Ravens decided to get tricky in an effort to put away the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North matchup.

In doing so, Jackson, The Ravens’ leading passer and rusher, got to try his hand at running back and Mark Andrews, Baltimore’s leading receiver, lined up under center at quarterback. The veteran tight end — on National Tight Ends Day no less — took the snap and tossed the ball to Jackson, who scooted around the corner for 12 yards and a first down.

Trick and a treat ?



Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/sxr3IzhYJd — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 23, 2022

Asked after the game about his short stint at running back, Jackson had about the response you’d expect.

“It was cool. I should have scored, for real,” Jackson said, per team-provided video. “I wish I would have scored on that play, but I ain’t gonna lie it was a dope play.”

The play ended up being a pivotal one for Baltimore, who went on to hit a field goal that drive to extend it’s lead to 23-13. Cleveland would score on its next drive to cut the lead down to three, but the Ravens would ultimately hold on to win the game 23-20.