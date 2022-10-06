LeBron James Makes Plea To NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

NESN Logo Sign In

LeBron James wants to own an NBA team, and he isn’t being shy about it.

James, who became the first active NBA player to become a billionaire this past summer, has made it very clear that he would like to become an owner some day. The 20-year veteran first revealed his goal in June, on an episode of his YouTube show “The Shop,” stating he wanted to be the owner when Las Vegas inevitably gets its own NBA franchise. On Wednesday, after playing a preseason game in the Sin City, he laid it on thick.

“I would love to bring a team here at some point. That would be amazing. I know (NBA commissioner Adam Silver) is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe,” James said, alluding to the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks’ preseason trip to the United Arab Emirates, per Twitter video. “But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players.

“So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you.”

James, who is already a part owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC, said Las Vegas has “the best fan base in the world,” in an attempt to butter up the Vegas faithful.

Given the most recent selling prices for NBA teams (Minnesota Timberwolves, $1.5 billion in 2021 and Brooklyn Nets, NBA-record $2.35 billion in 2019) James would likely need to join a large-scale group to make a deal happen. With current Suns owner Robert Sarver — who is selling the team after being suspended following an investigation into Phoenix’s workplace environment — set to possibly reset the market, the cost will only rise for James as he awaits an inevitable NBA expansion.