Liberty Receiver’s Ridiculous Grab In Catch Of The Year Conversation

Forget two hands. Liberty University wide receiver Jaivian Lofton only needed one of his hands to make one of the best catches of the college football season.

The red-shirt junior pulled off the unreal grab Saturday in a matchup against Old Dominion. With quarterback Kaidon Salter completely flushed from the pocket and roaming to his right, he threw one up into the end zone for Lofton, who did the rest.

While warding off a defender, Lofton went up and snagged the pass cleanly with one outstretched hand. Lofton made the extremely difficult touchdown catch look so smooth as he didn’t even bobble the reception. You can watch the sensational highlight-reel play here:

A CATCH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE FROM LIBERTY'S JAIVIAN LOFTON ? pic.twitter.com/t3E589rU1Q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 1, 2022

Lofton made only one other catch during the game, but no way could it have topped the one that will in all likelihood get him a spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays. And Lofton should see the highlight again on an end-of-the-season loop of the best catches in college football.