Linus Ullmark had another excellent performance to kick off his season.

The Boston Bruins defeated the Florida Panthers on Monday night by a score of 5-3 as the Bruins netminder made 36 saves in the effort.

Ullmark’s biggest save of the game came on a miscue by Boston, giving Sam Reinhart an opportunity all alone that resulted in a spectacular glove save.

