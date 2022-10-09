Lions Reportedly Will Have Top Receiver Back For Patriots Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Jared Goff reportedly will have his favorite target on the field when the Lions visit the Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is expected to suit up for Detroit in its Week 5 game against New England, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning, citing a source. St. Brown is dealing with an ankle injury that forced him to miss substantial practice time the last two weeks and sit out the Lions’ Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The second-year wideout returned to practice Friday.

#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is listed as questionable with the ankle injury that sidelined him last week, is expected to play today against the #Patriots, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 9, 2022

St. Brown has 23 catches for 253 yards and three touchdowns over three games this season. The USC product racked up 90 receptions for 912 yards and five touchdowns in 2021 when he was a rookie.

As for the Patriots, they reportedly will be without starting quarterback Mac Jones on Sunday. So, rookie Bailey Zappe will be tasked with keeping pace with Goff, St. Brown and the rest of Detroit’s high-powered offense.

The Patriots and Lions will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.