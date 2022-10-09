Lions Player Taken Away In Ambulance After Scary Scene Vs. Patriots

Saivion Smith went down after a collision with Hunter Henry

by

2 hours ago

FOXBORO, Mass. — Gillette Stadium was the site of a scary scene in Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions.

Saivion Smith was put onto a backboard and taken off the field in an ambulance after a scary scene early in the first quarter Sunday. Smith, who was covering Hunter Henry, fell to the ground early in the tight end’s route before being attended to by the Lions’ and Patriots’ medical staff.

Smith is being evaluated for a neck injury, per the Lions.

The collision between Smith and Henry was relatively nondescript, with Henry extending his arm into Smith before the second-year defensive back went to the ground.

The injury left Henry open for a big gain before medical personnel rushed out to attend to Smith.

Smith’s family members were pulled out of the stands and loaded into the ambulance to make the trek to a local medical facility alongside the 24-year-old.

More NFL:

How Aaron Rodgers Feels About Odell Beckham Jr.-Packers Rumors
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green
Previous Article

Paul Pierce Shares Take On Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
Next Article

Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater Heads to Locker Room vs. Jets

Picked For You

Related