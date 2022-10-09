Lions Player Taken Away In Ambulance After Scary Scene Vs. Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Gillette Stadium was the site of a scary scene in Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions.

Saivion Smith was put onto a backboard and taken off the field in an ambulance after a scary scene early in the first quarter Sunday. Smith, who was covering Hunter Henry, fell to the ground early in the tight end’s route before being attended to by the Lions’ and Patriots’ medical staff.

Smith is being evaluated for a neck injury, per the Lions.

The collision between Smith and Henry was relatively nondescript, with Henry extending his arm into Smith before the second-year defensive back went to the ground.

The injury left Henry open for a big gain before medical personnel rushed out to attend to Smith.

Smith’s family members were pulled out of the stands and loaded into the ambulance to make the trek to a local medical facility alongside the 24-year-old.