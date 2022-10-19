LOL At This Photo Of Patriots’ Brenden Schooler With Bill Belichick

Brenden Schooler meant well. He really did.
The Patriots special teamer went viral last Sunday when he attempted to hand a game ball to Bill Belichick after recovering a muffed punt late in New England’s win over the Browns. Belichick denied the gesture in classic Belichick fashion — to Schooler’s chagrin.
“I was just trying to … it was obviously a big game for him coming back to Cleveland,” a laughing Schooler told NESN.com afterward in the Patriots locker room. “So, just a nice gesture: ‘Here’s the game ball.’ But I think I was a little too excited and should’ve waited until after.”
That brings us to one seriously awesome photo of the exchange, courtesy of Boston Globe photographer Jim Davis.
Take a look:
You shouldn’t feel too bad for Schooler, as it doesn’t sound as if Belichick actually was mad about the incident.
“Well, hey, it’s always exciting for guys to make plays, and it’s exciting for all of us,” the Patriots head coach said Monday morning during an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” program. “We’re happy when we make them. But yeah, just gotta move on to the next play.”
Schooler and the Patriots will host the Chicago Bears next Monday night.