Lol At This Random Bill Belichick Moment From Patriots-Packers Game

Sunday’s overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers probably was a stressful affair for Patriots fans, but there was a brief moment of levity in the second quarter.
On a second-and-4, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers rolled left and fired a ball that fell incomplete on New England’s sideline. The ball landed right in front of Bill Belichick, who didn’t flinch and casually kicked it away.
Take a look:
Not bad for a 70-year-old head coach.
That said, Belichick’s fleet-footedness shouldn’t surprise anyone. The Patriots head coach was as hands-on as ever during training camp, including coaching up New England’s receivers on their route-running.
By the way: A football wasn’t the only thing Belichick dented during Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field.