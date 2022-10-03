Lol At This Random Bill Belichick Moment From Patriots-Packers Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Sunday’s overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers probably was a stressful affair for Patriots fans, but there was a brief moment of levity in the second quarter.

On a second-and-4, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers rolled left and fired a ball that fell incomplete on New England’s sideline. The ball landed right in front of Bill Belichick, who didn’t flinch and casually kicked it away.

Take a look:

Lmao, Belichick didn't even break stride pic.twitter.com/u6LimXeI9F — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) October 3, 2022

Not bad for a 70-year-old head coach.

That said, Belichick’s fleet-footedness shouldn’t surprise anyone. The Patriots head coach was as hands-on as ever during training camp, including coaching up New England’s receivers on their route-running.

By the way: A football wasn’t the only thing Belichick dented during Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field.