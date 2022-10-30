Mac Jones Explains What Went Wrong On Nullified Pick-Six

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mac Jones and the New England Patriots narrowly avoided disaster Sunday.

Late in the first half of their game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium, Jones fired a pass directly to Michael Carter that the New York cornerback returned 84 yards for a touchdown.

The momentum-shifting pick-six would have given the Jets a commanding 17-3 lead just before halftime. But Jones and the Patriots were bailed out by a controversial roughing the passer penalty on defensive lineman John Franklin-Meyers, who popped the quarterback after he released the ball.

Rather than falling into a 14-point hole, New England kicked a field goal as time expired in the first half, then scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter to pull ahead. Three more Nick Folk field goals gave the Patriots the necessary cushion in a 22-17 victory over their AFC East rivals.

Jones knew he lucked out, with Franklin-Myers’ flag wiping out what would have been a potential knockout blow for New York. He was asked after the game what he was looking for on the play.

“I think that’s something I’ll have to see on film,” Jones said. “But I knew what I was trying to do with it, and just a little miscommunication. But I can’t have those. The penalty saved us, but I definitely want to eliminate those plays. I’ve got to watch it and see what I can do better.”

That miscommunication appeared to be between Jones and his No. 1 receiver, Jakobi Meyers. Meyers broke inside at the top of his route, but Jones threw outside. Regardless, it looked like a poor decision by the QB, as Meyers would have been well-covered by Carter had he turned toward the sideline.