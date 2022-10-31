Mac Jones Has ‘Huge’ Praise For Bill Belichick After Milestone Win

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Before Mac Jones fielded any questions after Sunday’s New England Patriots victory, the quarterback took a moment to recognize his head coach.
The Patriots’ 22-17 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium was the 325th of Bill Belichick’s storied coaching career, including playoffs, moving him past Pro Football Hall of Famer George Halas and into sole possession of second place on the NFL’s all-time wins list. Only Don Shula has more (347).
Jones opened his postgame news conference by offering his “huge congratulations” to Belichick and expressing how fortunate he feels to be part of his team.
“Obviously, he’s done a great job here, and it’s just a blessing to be able to play for him,” Jones said. “Obviously, we don’t do the whole individual awards, but that’s a big one. Just to be his quarterback right now is a huge blessing.”
Jones always has spoken highly of Belichick as a coach, but these comments came after weeks of questions about the QB’s job security. Belichick made the controversial decision to play both Jones and rookie Bailey Zappe last Monday night after Jones had missed the previous three games with a high ankle sprain, and the coach declined this week to commit to Jones as the Patriots’ long-term starter, which many viewed as a sign that the coaching staff wasn’t yet sold on the second-year signal-caller.
The Patriots’ offense was far from electric Sunday in Jones’ first full game in over a month, with repeated offensive line breakdowns resulting in six sacks and a litany of stalled drives. New England scored just one touchdown, getting the rest of their points from five Nick Folk field goals while leaning on a defense that successfully spooked Jets QB Zach Wilson into three interceptions.
Jones also nearly threw a game- and perhaps season-altering pick-six in the final minute of the first half, but it was wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty that Jets head coach Robert Saleh vociferously protested. Jones also had another would-be pick bounce off linebacker C.J. Mosley’s chest.
His lone official INT resulted from poor protection, with Bryce Huff beating right tackle Marcus Cannon and hitting Jones’ arm as he threw. Jones also fumbled on one sack, but the Patriots were able to recover.
Turnovers have been Jones’ biggest issue this season — his 5.8% interception rate entering Sunday was the worst of any NFL quarterback — but Belichick gave him a positive postgame review.
“I thought Mac did a good job today,” he said. “He got the ball out quickly. We gave up some pressure, but I thought he did a good job of taking care of the ball. (Rhamondre) Stevenson is obviously a tremendous back … but I thought Mac did a great job. Stevenson, Jakobi (Meyers) — we had some guys really step up for us and make some plays offensively that we needed.”
Stevenson was the Patriots’ top offensive performer in the win, rushing 16 times for 71 yards and adding seven receptions for a team-high 72 yards. Meyers caught nine passes on 12 targets for 60 yards and scored New England’s lone touchdown, finding the end zone from 5 yards out on fourth-and-1.
Sunday’s result improved the Patriots to 4-4 on the season. They still sit in last place in the AFC East but are just a half-game out of a playoff spot in the crowded AFC. New England will see the Sam Ehlinger-led Indianapolis Colts and the Jets again in their next two games, with those matchups bookending a Week 10 bye.
“I thought today was a good win,” Jones said. “I think in the National Football League, it’s obviously hard to win. The defense played exceptional, and we knew we were just going to kind of wait and let them take over the game. Special teams played great, as well. Obviously, we did enough to put points up, but we want to do better, and we will.”