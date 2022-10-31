Mac Jones Has ‘Huge’ Praise For Bill Belichick After Milestone Win

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Before Mac Jones fielded any questions after Sunday’s New England Patriots victory, the quarterback took a moment to recognize his head coach.

The Patriots’ 22-17 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium was the 325th of Bill Belichick’s storied coaching career, including playoffs, moving him past Pro Football Hall of Famer George Halas and into sole possession of second place on the NFL’s all-time wins list. Only Don Shula has more (347).

Jones opened his postgame news conference by offering his “huge congratulations” to Belichick and expressing how fortunate he feels to be part of his team.

“Obviously, he’s done a great job here, and it’s just a blessing to be able to play for him,” Jones said. “Obviously, we don’t do the whole individual awards, but that’s a big one. Just to be his quarterback right now is a huge blessing.”

Jones always has spoken highly of Belichick as a coach, but these comments came after weeks of questions about the QB’s job security. Belichick made the controversial decision to play both Jones and rookie Bailey Zappe last Monday night after Jones had missed the previous three games with a high ankle sprain, and the coach declined this week to commit to Jones as the Patriots’ long-term starter, which many viewed as a sign that the coaching staff wasn’t yet sold on the second-year signal-caller.

The Patriots’ offense was far from electric Sunday in Jones’ first full game in over a month, with repeated offensive line breakdowns resulting in six sacks and a litany of stalled drives. New England scored just one touchdown, getting the rest of their points from five Nick Folk field goals while leaning on a defense that successfully spooked Jets QB Zach Wilson into three interceptions.