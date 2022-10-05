Mac Jones Injury: Patriots QB ‘Believes He Can Play’ Vs. Lions

NESN Logo Sign In

Will Mac Jones be healthy enough to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions? That’s his intention.

The New England Patriots quarterback appeared to up his participation level in Wednesday’s indoor walkthrough, and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Jones will “push” to return this weekend after a one-game absence.

“I know Mac Jones is going to try to push to play,” Rapoport said Wednesday. “I know he believes he can play this Sunday. We’ll see if he’s able to. There was definitely a time last week, late in the week, when he thought he’d be able to play, too. Did not end up participating in practice (last Friday), was not able to play (Sunday against the Green Bay Packers). If he’s listed as limited (Wednesday), I would say at least that means he’s got a shot of being out there on Sunday. …

“If it is humanly possible for Mac Jones to be out on the field, he will be out there this week.”

From NFL Now: #Patriots QB Mac Jones is back at practice and pushing to play. At least, he's got a shot. pic.twitter.com/WKAIGY4fAw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2022

A Sunday return might be ambitious, however. A high ankle sprain, which Jones suffered in the Patriots’ Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, typically carries a multi-week recovery timeline, and Jones moved with a noticeable limp during the open media portion of Wednesday’s practice.

Still, he does appear to be progressing, leaving open the possibility of him playing against Detroit. If he cannot, the Patriots likely will give rookie Bailey Zappe his first career start.