Mac Jones Injury: Patriots QB Dealing With ‘Numbness’ In Toes

Mac Jones is off the New England Patriots’ injury report, but he reportedly has not yet fully recovered from the high ankle sprain that sidelined him for three games.

Jones is “dealing with numbness in the toes on his left foot,” according to a report Friday from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.

“It didn’t impact Mac’s on-field prep for the Jets,” Giardi tweeted, “but keep an eye on it.”

Giardi also reported the Chicago Bears “noticed some favoring” from Jones in their 33-14 win at Gillette Stadium on Monday night.

Jones played the first three series of that game before giving way to rookie backup Bailey Zappe, with head coach Bill Belichick saying afterward that the quarterback wasn’t yet ready for a full workload. Despite the injury, Jones was an effective rusher in his limited action, scrambling three times for 24 yards while going 3-for-6 passing for 13 yards with an interception.

The Patriots removed Jones from the injury report Wednesday, and he was listed as a full participant in all three practices this week. Belichick confirmed Jones will get the nod this Sunday against the New York Jets and will have no workload limitations, but he would not publicly commit to him as New England’s long-term starter, saying questions about future weeks were “hypothetical.”