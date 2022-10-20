Mac Jones Injury: Patriots QB Expects To Be Available Vs. Bears

After a three-week layoff, the New England Patriots should have their starting quarterback at their disposal when they host the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.”

Mac Jones “expects to be available” for the Week 7 matchup at Gillette Stadium after missing time with a high ankle sprain, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Thursday.

“Jones, who has been inactive the past three games, has told teammates that his recovery from a high left ankle sprain he suffered Sept. 25 has progressed, with a final hurdle to be cleared in practice,” Reiss wrote. “The Patriots’ first practice of the week is scheduled for Thursday.”

Reiss’ report did not confirm that the Patriots plan to start Jones over rookie Bailey Zappe, who’s impressed in Jones’ absence and steered New England to wins in each of his first two NFL starts. Head coach Bill Belichick repeatedly has sidestepped questions about whether Jones will reclaim his starting job once healthy.

Zappe is coming off the best game of the season by any Patriots QB, going 24-for-34 for 309 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 38-15 win over the Browns in Cleveland. Jones, a Pro Bowl alternate as a rookie last season, threw for 321 yards in his most recent start but also tossed three interceptions, upping his season total to five in three games.

A report Wednesday from Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed estimated Jones was “85-to-90%” recovered and indicated he would be willing to play through his ankle injury.