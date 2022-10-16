Mac Jones Injury: Patriots QB ‘Highly Unlikely’ To Play Vs. Browns

Expect to see Bailey Zappe behind center again when the Patriots visit the Browns on Sunday.

Starting quarterback Mac Jones has yet to be ruled out for New England’s Week 6 matchup, but he is “highly unlikely” to play against Cleveland, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported late Saturday night.

“Almost certainly another week of Bailey Zappe,” Rapoport tweeted.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) was surprisingly listed as questionable for Sunday, but it's highly unlikely he plays, sources say. Almost certainly another week of Bailey Zappe. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

Jones officially is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, an upgrade from his “doubtful” designation last week. He has missed the Patriots’ last two contests after suffering a high ankle sprain late in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Zappe, a fourth-round rookie, made his first NFL start last week and performed well, completing 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown with one interception as the Patriots blew out the Detroit Lions 29-0.

New England on Saturday elevated quarterback Garrett Gilbert from the practice squad. Gilbert would back up Zappe against Cleveland if Jones is inactive.