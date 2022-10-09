Mac Jones Injury: New Update On Patriots QB Ahead Of Lions Game

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s Bailey Zappe time, Patriots fans.

Quarterback Mac Jones is expected to miss New England’s Week 5 against the Detroit Lions due to his ankle injury, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning. As a result, Zappe, who Zappe is in line to start with Brian Hoyer on injured reserve.

The rookie signal-caller played well last Sunday in relief of Hoyer and now is expected to get his first NFL start.

Jones reportedly pushed to play against the Lions and the Patriots entered the weekend hoping their franchise quarterback could make a return. The sophomore QB now will shift his focus toward next Sunday’s road game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Patriots and Lions will kick off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.