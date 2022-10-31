Mac Jones Saw This Change Pay Off In Patriots’ Win Over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Sunday’s game against the New York Jets was a tremendously important one for the New England Patriots, and they treated it as such.

Quarterback Mac Jones said he and the rest of the Patriots’ offense dedicated additional time to preparing for this Week 8 matchup. Jones believed that work paid off in New England’s 22-17 win at MetLife Stadium.

“A good attribute that I have is my communication, and I felt like we did extra things together as a team and really as an offense that showed up on the field,” Jones said after the game. “And if we continue to do that, we’ll see better results.”

Jones, who hadn’t played a full game in over a month as he recovered from a high ankle sprain, said these “extra things” included film sessions beyond the ones prescribed by the team, as well as an increased emphasis on communication.

“I think just talking through some things and watching extra film together is obviously very beneficial,” the QB said. “Getting more reps in our own time and talking through things. Whatever we had questions on, we were just more, ‘All right, how do we do this? What do we need to do here?’ Obviously, that’s important. You want to be on the same page, and I felt like we’ve made strides there. But we’ve got to continue to do that.”

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who powered the Patriots’ offense with 143 yards from scrimmage, said the added film work “of course” helped.

“Just watching any extra film on our downtime is going to help us tremendously, and I feel like that’s what it did,” Stevenson said. “The whole team came together. We knew we had to get a win. We knew we had to be focused on the Jets this week. So we got a couple extra film sessions, and yeah, it helped.”