Magic Johnson Releases Lakers Critique Amid Early Season Woes

The Los Angeles Lakers raised their 17th NBA Finals title banner just two seasons ago. However, to begin their follow-up 2022-23 campaign after missing the playoffs last season as the Western Conference?s 11th seed, the Lakers are off to the worst start in the West and one former legend isn’t shying away from speaking out.

Magic Johnson, formerly known for his iconic on-court play as arguably the best point guard in NBA history, shares a similar sentiment to that of many Laker fans — frustrated and disappointed for the lackluster showing(s) from one the most historic sports franchises, celebrated for their ability consistently contend at the highest stage.

Well, that seems to be anything but the case this season.

“I’m agonizing over the @Lakers play, the lack of shooting, and the 0-4 record,” Johnson tweeted on Thursday. “If my Lakers don’t start shooting better, this could be a longgg season for us Laker fans.”

The Lakers, while still searching for their first win of the season, have displayed an abundance of issues.

Whether it’d be Anthony Davis serving as one of the worst outside shooters in the league, knocking down 18.6% of shots from 3-point range this year (2-of-11). Or the extremely questionable retainment of highly-criticized point guard Russell Westbrook, who is undergoing a massive downfall from the player fans were accustomed to watching on a night-to-night basis — even though Lakers president Jeanie Buss would object.