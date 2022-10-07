Mariners Vs. Blue Jays Live Stream: Watch MLB Wild Card Game 1 Online

The winner of the series will face the Astros in the ALDS

The Seattle Mariners’ first playoff run in two decades begins Friday when they travel north of the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of their American League wild-card series at Rogers Centre.

The Mariners hadn’t made the playoffs since 2001 — when they won an MLB-record 116 regular-season games — until punching their ticket to this year’s postseason. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, made the playoffs in 2020 but missed the postseason in 2021 despite totaling 91 wins.

Seattle certainly has a “team of destiny” feel, while Toronto overcame a slow start and now resembles the trendy World Series pick it was before the season. It should be a fascinating best-of-three series, especially when you consider Friday’s pitching matchup between Luis Castillo and Alek Manoah, two hurlers with ace-level upside.

The winner of Mariners vs. Blue Jays — the No. 5 vs. No. 4 matchup in the American League — will face the Houston Astros in the AL Division Series. The ‘Stros handily won the AL West — 16 games ahead of Seattle — to earn the No. 1 seed.

Here’s how to watch Game 1 of the Mariners vs. Blue Jays series:

When: Friday, Oct. 7, at 4:07 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: Fubo TV — Free Trial | ESPN

