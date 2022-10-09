Mariners Stun Blue Jays With Epic Comeback To Advance In MLB Playoffs

NESN Logo Sign In

The Seattle Mariners waited 21 years to get back to the postseason and they made quick work of the Toronto Blue Jays thanks to an epic comeback victory in Game 2 on Saturday.

Trailing by seven runs entering the sixth inning, the Mariners staged a sensational rally to come from behind to take down the Blue Jays, 10-9, at Rogers Centre. With the victory, the Mariners advance to the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.

Seattle’s thrilling victory is in exclusive company in Major League Baseball playoff history. The Mariners are just the third team to ever overcome a seven-run deficit and come out of the winning side, joining the 2008 Boston Red Sox and 1939 Philadelphia Athletics, according to ESPN Stats and Info. Boston’s memorable comeback win came in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Mariners got two key hits in the late innings to help completely erase the deficit. The first came during a four-run eighth, with J.P. Crawford blooping a game-tying double to center. Three runs scored on the hit as Toronto center fielder George Springer had a scary collision with shortstop Bo Bichette as the veteran outfielder went into a head-first dive to try to make the grab. Springer had to be carted off the field.

Adam Frazier then capped the comeback in the top of the ninth with a double to right scoring Cal Raleigh before George Kirby pitched a scoreless bottom of the frame.

The thrilling victory for the Mariners is obvious heartbreak for the Blue Jays, who were in control with an 8-1 lead midway through the contest.

